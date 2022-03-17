Amy Schumer jokes vegetables and liposuction are her secret to looking so fabulous.

The 40-year-old comedian and actress had a cheeky response when 'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon complimented her youthful complexion,

Appearing on the late night talk show this week, she quipped: “I know, right? You know what it is, I’ve been eating vegetables with every meal — and lipo.”

She also laughed about being the face of a mayo company in contrast to Jennifer Lawrence working with Dior, a luxury fashion company.

She teased: “I’m friends with Jennifer Lawrence, and she is the face of Dior and I am the body of mayo. I was in a mayonnaise commercial.

"I feel like my favorite thing is picturing the marketing meeting, where they were like, ‘Who looks like they eat mayo?’ And then someone else is like, 'Schumer! Yes! Every meal!’ "

The ‘I Feel Pretty’ actress joked she only works with “sexy” brands, and even branded herself the "official vagina of Tampax".

She added: “I work with only the sexiest brands. I am the official vagina of Tampax. I’m sorry you missed out, I know you, [Jimmy], were in the running. They searched far and wide for the perfect vagina they wanted to represent their brand.

“And do you want to know what my favorite thing is about that — because I really am a spokesperson for them — is that in between the time I signed on with them, I had a hysterectomy.

"If you don’t know, that’s when you get your uterus taken out. Look, I’m no doctor, but when you don’t have a uterus, do you know what you don’t get anymore? Periods. I know they wanted to fire me.”

On a more serious note, the ‘Trainwreck’ actress got candid about health issues she’s been diagnosed with, and the complicated process that comes along with under-studied female health problems.

She explained: “I feel like it’s really important. People don’t really speak about [health issues], especially women. I have endometriosis, which ten percent of women have, it’s so undiagnosed. And when I was pregnant I had something called hyperemesis, which means you’re violently ill throughout your whole pregnancy.”

Amy added: “I was so happy to be diagnosed [with endometriosis] because I was like, ‘Great, what do we do? Now we know what it is, what do people do?’ And they said, ‘We haven’t been able to study it because it only happens to women. And we really only focus on male medicine. But if your husband wants, we have a chewable Viagra!’ That’s a real product!”