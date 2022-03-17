Brittany Snow felt “liberated” playing an adult film star in her new movie ‘X’.

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star says playing her character in the Ti West horror slasher flick set in the 70s - a porn star Bobby-Lynne Parker - gave her a “freedom” of she has been working throughout her life.

The 36-year-old actress told PEOPLE: "Everyone goes on a journey of sorts in their 20s. Then in your 30s, you just sort of become desensitized to what other people think or opinions or standards of beauty. There's some freedom in just owning what I have, and it's taken me a long time to get here and I felt liberated. I wanted to play someone who was also liberated in themselves."

Brittany revealed she loved how Bobby-Lynne “exuded” being confident in her own body as it is a journey she knows well.

She said: "It's taken me a long time to own my confidence in my body and who I am and have autonomy over my body, and I thought it was important for me to play someone who exuded that as well."

The ‘John Tucker Must Die’ star also admires Bobby-Lynne's ability to be “in control of the narrative” as she and the cast and crew work on a new production in spooky Texas farm in the movie that also stars Jenna Ortega, Mia Goth and Kid Cudi.

Brittany said: "She has confidence and she owns her body. She's in control of the narrative and her own sexuality. She's in control of her future, and she really feels like these are the ways she's going to get there. It was something different that I thought was interesting than just playing a girl who could be used as a plot device or gets killed off right away."