Amanda Seyfried had her family sleep in a barn after a “huge” ice storm hit her farm.

‘The Dropout’ star reminisced about how due to bad weather she had to get her kids - four-year-old daughter Nina and 17-month-old son Thomas - to sleep in with the horses after their generators “blew out” on the farm in the Catskills in upstate New York during a recent appearance on the ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’.

The 36-year-old actress told host Kelly on Wednesday (16.03.22): "The problem is if there's wind and ice, everything gets shut down. Nobody gets power. We have two generators, I am a lucky person. And our one generator blew two weeks ago with a huge ice storm, you couldn't even leave your house."

Amanda - who shares her children with her husband Thomas Sadoski - says enduring the cold “was just one of those things” that happen when you live a rural life.

She said: "I have two small kids and in the middle of the night, we had no heat. We ended up having to walk outside in 5-degree weather to the barn and sleep there because the generator runs for that, it runs for the horse barn and the extra guest barn."

"It was one of those things where it's like this is what you do, this is what you give up, you sacrifice these things when nature happens."

The ‘Mean Girls’ star relocated to the farm - complete with all sorts of animals, such as horses, cows and goats - during the COVID-19 pandemic as she has “always wanted” to.

In 2020, Amanda said: “I live on a farm. It’s what I’ve always wanted,” stressing the importance of putting “roots down”.

She added:“Now, with this pandemic especially, we’ve been able to just stay. We don’t even get on the train and go to the city.”

Of her daily routine, she added “I get up, I feed the animals,” she explained. “I recently really trained Tommy, my husband, to be able to feed [them.] He knows everything now. He can do everything.”