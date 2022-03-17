Dolly Parton is still in the running to be inducted into the Rock Roll Hall of Fame, say the organisers.

The ‘Jolene’ star will remain among the nominees to join the institution despite her wish to “respectfully bow out”.

Earlier this week, the 76-year-old country superstar said: “I really do not want votes to split because of me so I must respectfully bow out,” as she believed she did not “earn the right” to be included.

However, the Hall of Fame denied her request while praising the Grammy winner’s “humility” as they explained their scope for recognition is not “defined by any one genre”.

In a post on Twitter on Thursday (17.03.22), they wrote: “In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world.”

“From its inception, rock roll has had deep roots in rhythm blues and country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture.”

“[Parton’s] nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.”

The Hall of Fame - who are expected to announce the full list of names in May - “are proud” to have the ‘Dumb Blonde’ hitmaker, who has been in the music business since the 60s.

They said: “We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock Roll Hall of Fame.”