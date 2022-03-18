Justin Bieber says his wife Hailey Bieber is “good” after suffering a small blot clot in her brain.

The ‘Peaches’ hitmaker admitted it was really “scary” that the 25-year-old model had suffered “stroke-like symptoms” last week.

While on the Denver stop of his ‘Justice’ tour, the 28-year-old pop star told the crowd: “Most of you probably know or have seen the news about my wife,” he said during the concert. “But she’s okay, she’s good, she’s strong.”

Justin added: “But it’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary, but I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands, and that’s a good thing.”

The Tommy Hilfiger model - who was admitted to a hospital near Palm Springs for the brain-related condition - the clot “had been passed on its own” through her body.

On Instagram, she wrote that after getting medical care her “body had passed it on its own and [she] recovered completely within a few hours”.

Hailey continued: “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!”

The couple - who tied the knot back in 2018 - have been open about the early days of their marriage and the “lack of trust” that prompted difficulties, which has since been resolved.

Last year, Justin said: “We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories, and it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to.”