Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have exceeded their $30 million target for aid for the war in Ukraine.

The ‘That 70s Show’ stars - who tied the knot in 2015 and share seven-year-old daughter Wyatt and five-year-old son Dimitri - have surpassed their “goal” amount to ease the humanitarian crisis caused by Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade the neighbouring country late last month on Thursday (17.03.22).

In a video posted to Instagram, the 38-year-old actress said: “We just want to say that we hit our goal.”

The 44-year-old actor added: “Over $30 million raised.”

The ‘Black Swan’ star admitted to being “overwhelmed with gratitude” after tens of thousands of people contributed to the fund after millions have been made refugees following the violence that has killed an unconfirmed amount of people.

Mila - who was born in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi - continued: “Over 65,000 of you donated. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support and while this is far from the salve of the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing to so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty.”

The ‘Punk’d’ star - who along with his wife are allocating funds to AirBnB and Flexport.com, organisations on the ground dealing with the refugee crisis prompted by the conflict - asserted “our work is not done” as he vowed to do more after they vowed to match donations up until $3 million when they began their efforts.

Ashton said: “Our work is not done. We’re gonna do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds the maximum impact with those in need. As funding continues to come in, we’re going to treat every dollar as if it’s being donated out of our pocket: with respect and honor for the work that went into earning it, with the intent of love for which it was given, and the desire for it to be maximized for positive outcome for others.”

Last week, Mila shared how people should views Russians - who live under a dictatorship - as "an enemy".

She said: “I don’t think that we need to consider the people of Russia an enemy.”

“I do really want to emphasise that. I don’t think that that’s being said enough in the press.”

“I think that there’s now [an] ‘If you’re not with us, you’re against us’ mentality. And I don’t want people to conflate the two problems that are happening.”