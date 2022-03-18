Ron Jeremy has been ordered to a mental health facility.

The former adult movie star has been behind bars while facing multiple charges of assault and was due to appear in court on Thursday (17.03.22) but missed the hearing after allegedly suffering a "breakdown" in his jail cell.

According to MailOnline, 69-year-old Jeremy kept the judge waiting for 45 minutes before bailiffs admitted they had had issues getting him out of his cell. His attorney, Stuart Goldfarb, then went to investigate but returned to the court without his client.

On his return, he told Judge George Lomeli that the 'Olympic Fever' star didn't recognise him.

The lawyer said: "I tried to get his attention - unsuccessfully. He was unable to determine who I was."

After being told by a court bailiff that Jeremy was "incoherent" and unable to follow orders, the judge referred the case to Hollywood Mental Health Court for a new hearing on 1 April and ordered the 'They Bite' actor to be transferred to a mental health facility.

The court meeting had been set up to hear the judge's ruling about whether Jeremy's charges should be split into 21 separate trials, one for each accuser, but the motion wasn't decided on.

The 68-year-old comedian - whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt – faces a dozen counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object and two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person.

The actor also faces one count of committing a lewd act on a minor, stemming from an accusation he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at a party in Santa Clarita, California, in June 2004.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón previously said in a statement: "Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation. We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes."

Ron has entered a plea of not guilty to all charges.

Meanwhile, Ron was previously charged in 2020 with raping three women and sexually assaulting another in relation to “separate incidents”.

The charges included an accusation of rape made by a 25-year-old woman, who claims she was raped at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014, as well as two separate instances involving the alleged sexual assault of women ages 33 and 46, which took place at a West Hollywood bar in 2007.

Ron was also accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.