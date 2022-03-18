Sean Penn has settled his divorce from Leila George.

The 61-year-old actor-and-director split from the 29-year-old beauty last October after just over a year of marriage and he's now submitted details of a settlement package to the Los Angeles County Courts in order to officially end their union.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the former couple agreed for the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support and the 'Milk' actor would be responsible for both their attorneys' fees.

Sean and Leila had an "iron-clad" prenuptial agreement that laid out the specific details of their finances in the event of a split, but the details were not set out in the court paperwork.

The former couple had previously agreed to negotiate the details of their split out of the public court system and to use a private judge.

Sean - who has adult children Dylan and Hopper with ex-wife Robin Wright, and was also previously married to Madonna - previously revealed he and Leila married over Zoom, with the officiant carrying out proceedings via video link.

He said: "We did a COVID wedding. By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house with my two children and her brother, and we did it that way."

Before their marriage, it was claimed Sean had to “win back” Leila after their romance began as an on/off relationship in 2016 and continued for several years until the last time they went their separate ways, which prompted the ‘Flag Day’ star to “work hard” on fixing their bond.

A source said: "Leila has been in Sean's life for a while. They got together and then they broke up, and Sean won her back.

"He realised he had made a mistake and when he felt he might lose her, he worked hard to get her back."

The couple isolated together amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it was claimed that helped strengthen their relationship and made them realise their future together.

The insider added: "They got back together during COVID and became really close and got engaged a few months ago, early during quarantine."