Apple will soon open its "largest" South Korean store.

The tech giant behind the iPhone and the iPad first opened a physical store in the country's capital city of Seoul back in 2018 but are set to launch another one in the city's shopping area of Myeongdong sometime "soon."

In a statement released, Apple said: "Apple Myeongdong. See you soon. The largest Apple Store in Korea is coming soon to the heart of Myeong-dong, where people from all over the world continue to visit, in the heart of splendid Seoul.

Through this store, we aim to provide a source of inspiration that is open to all, where imagination and creativity are constantly springing up."

The smartphone creators also hope that the new store will allow customers to "communicate" and "inspire" them in the new location.

The statement continued: "Apple Myeong-dong, a place where you and us can communicate and inspire each other. A place that will shine brightly with everyone’s sparkling ideas awaits you."

The announcement marks the first of two new stores set to open in the South Korean capital, following an initial announcement from the company back in February 2022.

At the time, Apple said: "Apple has begun hiring for a new store in eastern Seoul, South Korea. For those not keeping track at home, that makes two brand new stores coming to Seoul in the near future. Positions for a different store near the city center opened last July.These new locations will reach new heights in architecture and double Apple’s store count in South Korea. Open positions are listed on the Apple Jobs site under the location “Seoul East – KR."