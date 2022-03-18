Amy Schumer wanted Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky to attend the Oscars via satellite.

The 40-year-old comedienne thinks that the upcoming awards ceremony - which will take place on 27 March - is a "great opportunity" to highlight some of the "many awful things happening" in the world because it has such a high profile and she had an idea to focus on the leader of the war-torn country, who used to be an actor.

She said: "'I think there is definitely pressure in one way to be like, 'This is a vacation, let people forget we just want to have this night,' but it is like well we have so many eyes and ears on this show. I think it's a great opportunity to at least comment on a couple of things. I have some jokes that kind of highlight the sort of current condition. 'I mean there are so many awful things happening that it seems hard to focus on which one. "

The 'Life and Beth' star went on to reveal that she even pitched for Zelensky to make a virtual appearance at the Academy Awards following Russia' s invasion of Ukraine last month but admitted it isn't her decision to make.

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she added: "I actually pitched, I wanted to find a way to have Zelensky satellite in or make a tape or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars. I am not afraid to go there but it's not me producing the Oscars."

Amy didn't explain whether Academy Award bosses accepted her offer to incorporate the 44-year-old politician into the show while his country is still under attack.

The stand-up star is set to host the 94th Academy Awards alongside fellow comedienne Wanda Sykes and 'Scary Movie' star Regina Hall.