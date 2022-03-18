Kim Kardashian "takes the high road" when it comes to parenting.

The SKIMS founder - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with estranged spouse Kanye West - has always led by the example of her own parents, Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian, when it comes to being a mom, and will always be "protective" of her brood and remain respectful towards their father, even when they don't see eye-to-eye.

During an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the mother-of-four said: “I think that’s just who I am and I always had such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship.

“So I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective.”

The 41-year-old reality star insisted she just wants what is "best" for her kids and tries to "push forward" and be a "good person" when difficult situations arise.

She continued: “I always want my kids to just see the best of the best and tries

“I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever’s best for the kids. Take the high road.

“I try to really, as hard as it is, I try to, like, sit still sometimes and say, ‘OK, what is this lesson? What am I meant to learn from it? And how can I just, like, get through it."

Kim added: "I just live my life the way that I think is right and that I feel is right in my soul and just push forward and do the best that I can and that’s the whole message that I just try to take away from anything not going your way in life. Just try to learn, move on, and be a good person.”

Kanye - who is going through divorce proceedings with the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - has recently complained about the couple's eldest child, North, being on TikTok.

In response, Kim - who married Kanye in 2014 - defended her decision to allow their daughter to "express her creativity" on the video-sharing app, while under supervision, and also accused the 44-year-old rapper of trying to "control and manipulate" their situation and "causing further pain for all".

She said: "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness.

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.

"From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."