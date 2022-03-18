Netflix are testing out a new feature to charge those who share accounts at different households.

The streaming giant have decided to crack down on those who share their password and give access to others outside of their household by launching subaccounts for up to two additional people and charging additional fees.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Netflix told CNET: "This feature was devised in order to combat persistent account sharing between households."

Director of Product Innovation at Netflix, Chengyi Long, explained in a blog post that while the streaming platform has always made sharing "easy", it seems that there has been some "confusion" when it comes to how exactly accounts can be accessed and shared.

Chengyi wrote: "We've always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans.The ease of logging in to Netflix has created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households -- impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members."

The new feature has been enforced to those who subscribe Netflix's standard and premium plans, but will initially only apply to those residing in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru as a test, with Ms Long explaining the prices should the feature be enforced elsewhere.

She continued: "Members on our Standard and Premium plans will be able to add sub accounts for up to two people they don't live with - each with their own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password - at a lower price: 2,380 CLP in Chile, 2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN in Peru. We recognize that people have many entertainment choices, so we want to ensure any new features are flexible and useful for members, whose subscriptions fund all our great TV and films."