Leonardo DiCaprio has shared a rare Instagram post to praise the efforts of charities working in Ukraine.

The 47-year-old actor doesn't often use his social media account but on Thursday (17.03.22), he posted a series of pictures of the humanitarian organisations helping those affected by Russia's invasion of the country, which began last month.

He wrote: "The victims of warfare in Ukraine have lost everything from their loved ones to basic materials for survival,' the Hollywood heartthrob wrote.

"Humanitarian organizations like @SavetheChildren @careorg @IRC and @refugees are on the ground, dedicating their personnel and resources to support families and innocent people."

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor's post comes after it was widely reported he had made a $10 million donation to help Ukraine because his late grandmother was born in Odessa in the country.

However, CNN debunked the story, with a source telling the outlet he hadn't handed over the sum and has no family ties to the country.

But the insider confirmed Leonardo "stands with Ukraine" and has made humanitarian donations to CARE, the International Rescue Committee, Save the Children and the UN's refugee agency to help the situation in the country, though they didn't say how much the Oscar-winning star had handed over, but confirmed it was not $10 million.

Another insider reported the 'Titanic' actor had made a number of "private" donations to various organisations working on the ground in the war-torn country.

A source said: "Leo had privately made several donations to humanitarian groups - CARE, IRC, UNHCR and Save the Children. All directed at Ukraine.

"He had been watching things unfold and wanted to support Ukraine the best he could. He will continue to support the humanitarian groups on the ground which are helping the people of Ukraine."

The 'Shutter Island' actor is determined to support Ukrainians affected by the invasion.

The insider added: "He stands with Ukraine and will continue to support."