Adele has apparently scrapped work on her huge London home.

The 'Someone Like You' singer - who has son Angelo, nine, with ex-husband Simon Konecki and is dating sports agent Rich Paul - is based in the US but in 2019, she received planning permission to knock two houses into one giant abode in the UK capital, but "absolutely nothing has happened" with the renovations.

And with just seven weeks left before the building agreement runs out, it now looks as though the 33-year-old star has dropped the plans for the property, which was originally due to include a huge 1,000sq ft master bedroom, a massive playroom, and parking for two cars in a renovated basement.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Adele’s big plans to knock through her two houses into one have gone totally off the boil. She was been granted the permission for the work back in May 2019 and it all had to be completed three years on from that date.

“Last year there was a noise notice put up ­outside the properties warning of the works about to begin — but absolutely nothing has happened. The two houses have not been touched and no work has gone on. Adele’s neighbours were obviously glad that they haven’t had to put up with that kind of major overhaul but it has left some a bit confused as to what she plans next.”

As well as the adjoining houses, the 'Easy on Me' hitmaker also has a three-bedroom apartment in the city.

According to reports, the modern development boasts a 24-hour concierge team, as well as an energy centre, a swimming pool, a sauna , a gym and even a climate-controlled wine store.

The three-bedroom flat is also extremely secure and private.