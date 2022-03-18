Tom Daley makes "willy warmers" for his friends.

The Olympic diver's favourite hobby is knitting and not only is it "therapeutic" for him, its a skill that's also come in handy when it comes to arranging gifts for his friends.

He said: "It’s so therapeutic, and you can make some really crazy things.

“Honestly, the most requested thing for my friends’ birthdays and things like that are c*** socks. I’ve done so many willy warmers. It’s unreal.”

The 24-year-old sportsman admitted having his son Robbie, three, with husband Dustin Lance Black has unlocked "a whole different level" of his heart.

Speaking to TikTok star Holly H on her 'Planet Weirdo' podcast, he gushed: "I mean, I’m completely biased, obviously, but he is a really cute kid and he’s just really sweet and kind and caring. I mean, he’s the best.

“Becoming a parent is such a weird thing, you don’t realise how much you can love something until you become a parent.

“Once you’re a parent, oh my goodness, it unlocks a whole different level of your heart. It’s nuts, to be honest.”

Last summer, Tom scooped Olympic gold in the men's synchronized 10 m platform diving event and bronze in the men's individual 10m platform diving, and he recalled returning home to chaos and his celebrations taking a grim twist.

He said: "All my friends met me at the airport and then came back to my house and stayed with me for a week because my husband was working in Canada, so they didn’t want me to be on my own.

“So, I was living with eight humans and three dogs.

“The three dogs kept finding bits of food everywhere and they were also puppies, so they were pooing everywhere, throwing up everywhere.

“One night we went out and I came back and one of the dogs jumped up onto the bed, threw up on the pillow and I rolled over into it and I had dog vomit in my ear.

“And, imagine after a night-out, your first night-out after the Olympics, so it was a big one.

“Roll over, vomit in your ear and then the dog ran downstairs and had diarrhoea on my best friend Sophie’s sequined jacket.

“So, imagine trying to get diarrhoea out of a sequined jacket when you’re a little bit hungover. I say a little bit hungover, a lot hungover. It was just a whole moment to wake up to.”