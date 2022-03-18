'Gran Turismo 7' has been unplayable for more than 24 hours.

The plagued driving simulation game requires an internet connection to play the Campaign mode, the Livery Editor, Scapes photo mode, GT Café, GT Auto, and Trial Mountain and High-Speed Ring circuits, and remains down while it undergoes "server maintenance".

A Twitter statement on the game's official page read: "Due to an issue found in Update 1.07, we will be extending the Server Maintenance period. We will notify everyone as soon as possible when this is likely to be completed. We apologize for this inconvenience and ask for your patience while we work to resolve the issue. #GT7 (sic)"

At the time of writing, gamers are yet to be notified if it's back up and running.

It doesn't appear that any data will be lost, but further information is yet to be revealed by Sony.

The only real functioning part of the game is The Music Rally mode, with even single-player mode out of action on PlayStation 4 and 5.

Fans had previously shared their disappointment at the news that the game would be online only.

One fan wrote: “Every feature requires internet! Why do things like the campaign require internet? This is ‘games-as-a-service’ nonsense. How many times in a row are you going to pull this? No interest, pass.”

While another shared: “I’m genuinely shocked. Why on earth do any of them require constant internet connection? It’s less of a concern about connection quality but what happens in years from now when you shut the servers down? No game.”

Another unhappy fan wrote: “I won’t buy the game with a single-player option where an internet connection is required, you guys are out of your mind! The community is going to throw rocks from all directions at you because of this.”