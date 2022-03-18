Paul Feig found the criticism of 'Ghostbusters' "hard to absorb".

The 59-year-old director helmed the 2016 female-led reboot of the classic flick – which featured Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones in the main roles – but the movie flopped and Paul was targeted by trolls on social media for making the film.

Feig told The Hollywood Reporter: "It was hard to absorb – and quite an assault for me because I'd always had such a lovely relationship with the internet. It just took me back to grade school and bullies."

The 'Last Christmas' director regrets making the movie when he did as political tensions in the United States were high with Donald Trump in the midst of his successful campaign to become President.

Paul explained: "It was a tense time in our nation's history, and I think we got caught in the middle of that. Had it been a few years earlier or later, I don't know if it would've hit like that.

"The bummer is that all we did was try to make a movie to make people laugh. Suddenly it became political, and it escalated out of control."

Paul helmed the acclaimed comedy 'Bridesmaids' in 2011 but admits that he found it challenging deciding on a next project in the hope of repeating the success.

He said: "I've seen more careers taken down by passion projects... So, unless that passion project has 'Star Wars' written all over it, don't do it.

"Especially after your first hit. That's when you're on the biggest probation. They'll think you're a fluke, and you'll have to climb back up the hill again.

"Coming out of 'Bridesmaids', it was really hard to figure out what to do next."