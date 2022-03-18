Jared Leto has to go through a "mourning process" at the end of filming a project.

The 50-year-old star is known for his method acting approach and it takes him some time to fully shake off a character because he has spent so much time adopting their habits and mannerisms.

He said: "Look, when you make a commitment, in any way, when you let go, there can be a mourning process.

"Some of the things are physical. The way you move, the way you laugh, the way you talk, the accent. It can become habit. So, I think it's normal that there's a little grace period. You don't just all of a sudden, 'Hey, I forgot about the last six months of my life.' So, there's a little bit of time.

"It's no secret that I have a deep passion working immersively. I'm passionate about that. Sometimes, that's got its challenges."

Jared can next be seen opposite Anne Hathaway in 'WeCrashed', in which he plays We Work CEO Adam Neumann, and was thankful to have a "team" of people helping him master the Israeli businessman's accent.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': In this case, I adored the project. The work was incredible. It was so challenging. There was so much dialogue. I was just buried in speech, after speech, after speech.

"I loved the accent. I had a great team of people that I worked with. A big team of Israelis that supported me, and taught me and guided me through the process."

Anne recently admitted she left her co-star stunned when she made reference to his character in 'House of Gucci', and Jared confirmed the moment freaked him out.

He said: "I might have just ran to the other room, but she was great, we had a lot of fun, it was a good time."

The 'Devil Wears Prada' actress told earlier this week that her joke left Jared "split into three".

She said: “He called me Rivka and I called him Motek, that was how we got around the name thing - he was like, 'OK Rivka, have a good night' and I was like, 'Motek, Just one more thing,’ and I go [in an Italian accent], ‘Father, Son, House of Gucci,’ because you have to!

“I didn’t know what would happen because he’s so intense in his commitment to his process, but I swear to God he split into three.

"It was like a Horcrux: Over here was Jared, over here was Paolo Gucci, and here was Adam Neumann.

"I don't think he did this, but in my memory he was like, 'Waaaaaaaaaah'. He came back in and I was like, ‘Oh dear,’ and he was like, ‘Woah, I think I just time-travelled!’”