'Hogwarts Legacy' will be released in time for "holiday 2022".

The eagerly-awaited 'Harry Potter'-themed game based on JK Rowling's Wizarding World franchise - which will see the player take up a place at the famous magical school in the late 1800s - was showcased as part of the State of Play event this week.

Warner Bros. offered a 15-minute glimpse at gameplay, in which it was revealed that players will become a fifth-year student, before Harry Potter enrolls.

An extended trailer revealed there will be spells and potions lessons so students are equipped to fend off enemies - including a goblin rebellion and dark wizard Victor Rookwood - while players will also get to partake in a spot of Quidditch.

Director Alan Tew said in a blog post: “With Hogwarts Legacy, we had the incredible opportunity to tell any story we wanted within the wizarding world. One fantasy stood out. Many fans of Harry Potter imagined what it would be like to receive their own Hogwarts letter, be sorted, and attend Hogwarts. More than anything else, we wanted to allow fans, after all these years, to finally tell their story, their way, at the most beloved school of witchcraft and wizardry. Only an open-world action RPG could capture the breadth of our fantasies.

“Your story deserves to be as thrilling as other wizarding heroes. We start you as a late-fifth year so you needn’t hold back on the kinds of adventures (and themes) you might want to explore. We place you in the 1800s to ensure your legend is never overshadowed by any other hero. And we invent a new dark mystery so your conflict never feels like a retread of something you’ve seen before.”

The game will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC later this year.