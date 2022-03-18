Nintendo files patent for mystery new controller

Nintendo has seemingly filed a patent for a new controller.

According to Nintendo Life, a new patent was submitted in July last year, but was only published in January.

It's been suggested by the Twitter user who found the patent that it could be a Switch Pro controller.

However, nothing has been confirmed by Nintendo, and this is unlikely as the company previously denied the console's existence.

Responding to a report by Bloomberg, Nintendo insisted it had "no plans for any new model other than Nintendo Switch - OLED Model."

It added that the report "falsely claims that Nintendo is supplying tools to drive game development for a Nintendo Switch with 4K support.

"To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to clarify that this report is not true."

The Switch OLED - an upgrade to the 2017 hybrid console - was released in October and comes with more internal storage, an ethernet port and a sturdier kickstand.

