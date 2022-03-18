Katie Price has slashed her OnlyFans subscription charge to £5.70.

The 43-year-old star started selling racy pictures on the adults-only platform back in January for a monthly fee of £11 but she has now had a sale and is now flogging pictures of her boobs, and feet, for half price.

The bio on her OnlyFans page reads: "The Queen of Glamour is BACK! . Welcome to my OnlyFans page! I can't wait to show you behind the scenes of my life! Here you will see regular updates, livestreams and my all new photoshoots, see you on the other side."

It comes after the news that numerous fans of the former Page 3 girl had vowed to quit paying for her OnlyFans page after complaints that she wasn't sharing enough nude content on the site, which allows X-rated content.

Writing under one of the pictures on her page, a fan said: "Won’t be resubscribing, see more on google or newspapers!!! Very disappointing and let down.”

Another wrote: "As everyone else have said, I won’t be subscribing again. Good luck."

Katie previously explained that selling pictures on OnlyFans was something she was "born to do" and was keen to make a living out of nude modelling again due to the disappearance of the lads mags" she was a permanent fixture of.

Speaking at a press conference, she said: "So the reason I’ve come in a nun outfit is because I am pure and I am actually innocent. New year, new start. "Doing my OnlyFans channel is something that I am born to do. It’s something I’m born to do. I’ve done glamour for years. I’m so excited. I’ve got no one in my way. There are no lads mags anymore, I’m not doing it for nothing. I’ve always been paid to do what I do. Why would you just want to give that away? I think my body is valuable, it’s my rules. I want to dictate how I show my body."