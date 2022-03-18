Nicola Coughlan has become the face of Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton Season II Collection.

The 35-year-old actress - who plays Penelope Featherington, the mysterious gossip columnist known by the alias Lady Whistledown, in the Netflix period drama 'Bridgerton' – was dubbed the new muse for the legendary makeup artist.

Speaking at the unveiling of Dame Pat McGrath’s new collection, inspired by the hit series, Nicola said: “I have an intense amount of make-up

“I’m a make-up girl, so it was just like a dream. Coming to the Pat McGrath Labs HQ was like [visiting] Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory for make-up.”

The 'Derry Girls' actress has just wrapped up a regal-inspired campaign for the limited edition collection.

The new makeup includes the MTHRSHP: Belle of the Ball Eye Palette, Blushing Delights Palette, Skintillating Body Shimmer, SatinAllure Lipstick and Wear Velvet Kohl Eyeliner.

Nicola was excited to be part of McGrath’s beauty campaign as it resonates with her beauty regime.

She added: “The way it’s like really lush skin and then these really bold colours. That’s just completely my thing down to a tee”.

According to the ‘Bridgerton’ star, the glowing skin is a key feature throughout the season.

Coughlan said: “A huge part of it was about making the skin looking really glowing and matching with these amazing costumes."

McGrath, who’s latest collection was inspired by season two of 'Bridgerton', has used most of her products on all of the cast members and attempted to encapsulate the regency beauty.

Pat McGrath took to Instagram on Wednesday (16.03.22), where she shared a picture of Nicola, dubbed “the *NEWEST* MAJOR #McGrathMuse”.

Coughlan said: “It’s so hard to find the perfect nude, but this is the perfect nude,

“Others wash me out because I’m so pale, but this is so creamy and soft. I love it.”

The Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton Season II Collection will launch online at patmcgrath.com on 23 March 2022, two days before the second season of 'Bridgerton' launches on Netflix.