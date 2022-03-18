Alexa Chung is shutting down her fashion label.

The celebrity model and TV presenter, who sent the fashion world into a frenzy when she launched AlexaChung in May 2017, revealed she has “gradually been winding down operations” due to challenging retail conditions exacerbated by the pandemic.

After five years in business, Alexa, 38, took to social media on Thursday (17.03.22) where she announced the news to her followers on Instagram.

The post read: “I’d like to share the news that for the past few months I have gradually been winding down operations at ALEXACHUNG, the fashion line I founded in 2017.

“It was beyond an honour to be able to create my dream wardrobe, and I would like to thank our wonderful customers for the love you sent our way — you have great taste.”

The ‘Gok’s Fashion Fix’ reporter went on to explain the detrimental impact COVID-19 had on hers and other small businesses which had taken a financial toll.

She added: "The experience of setting up and being at the helm of my own company has been rewarding and frequently joyful, but the last couple of years have been challenging for small independent businesses and ours is no exception.

"The decision to close was not taken lightly, not least because I am so grateful for the passion and creativity the team at ALEXACHUNG brought with them every day and the faith everyone involved had in this endeavour. I am so proud of the company we became.

"Needless to say my enthusiasm for fashion remains undimmed, and with that I thought I would showcase some of my favourite things we have created over the years as a way of celebrating all that we’ve achieved!"