Amy Schumer believes parenting is '"about failing".

The 40-year-old comedian - who has two-year-old son Gene with husband Chris Fischer - compared parenting to her career as a stand-up star, because you mess up and just have to keep going.

She said: "It's just about failing. It's like stand up. You mess up so bad."

The 'Life Beth' star went on to joke that her own parenting couldn't have got "much worse" than when she decided to give her son the middle name Attell before hasting changing it to David because it sounded like the word 'genital'.

She told PEOPLE TV: "It couldn't go much worse than what we named our son initially!"

Amy then went on to heap praise on her fellow stars Jennifer Lawrence - who welcomed her first child back in February with husband Cooke Maroney - and Michael Cera, who has a six-month old son with partner Nadine.

She added: "[Jennifer and Michael] are doing great. They really are both just such clear, natural parents."

Amy's words come just days after she accidentally "outed" Michael as being a father, as he had previously kept news of the tot's arrival away from the media.

At the time, she said: "Michael has a baby, too. Is that public knowledge? I just outed him, I just outed his baby!"

Michael later confirmed the news just days later, noting that he and Nadine are in the "early stages" of parenthood.

He said: "We're right at the beginning of it. We're doing the very basics right now ... He's just a little 6-month-old baby."