Chris Redd is "sitting on jokes'" about Pete Davidson and Kanye West but doesn't want to '"stir the pot."

The 36-year-old comedian - who stars alongside Kim Kardashian's boyfriend on 'Saturday Night Live' and has previously impersonated Kanye on the variety show - claimed that he is tempted to make jokes about his co-star's ongoing feud with Kim's ex-husband Kanye and hopes the pair "figure it out soon" because he is "tired" of not having anything to do with material he has written.

He said: "It’s just better not to like put your friend in a weird situation by antagonizing a situation more than you need to. But I’m really tired of sitting on these jokes though. So I hope they figure that out soon. Cause I ain’t got nothing to do with none of this."

Chris, however, also noted that while he will always make fun of superstar Kanye - who has since legally changed his name to Ye - because they are from the same hometown of Chicago, he will always holdback on making jokes about the star's mental health.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s 'The Jess Cagle Show': "When it comes to Ye, I’m always of the mind that I’ll make fun. I was raised joking. You clown people. That’s kind of how we come up. We’re from the same place. We know the same people, but at the same time, there is a serious layer to that situation that I just won’t make fun of. I’m very aware of those things. And I never come from that place of making fun of that specifically. His irresponsibility of it is what I make fun of and his ego, but it’s never those things."

Chris' revelations come soon after Kanye West was suspended from Instagram after threatening Pete and issuing a racist attack on comedian Trevor Noah.

The ‘Stronger’ rapper was banned from using the photo-sharing platform for 24 hours.

A Meta spokesperson told TMZ that the 44-year-old star will not be allowed to post, comment, or send direct messages - and more - on the app

They explained that they will take further action if it becomes necessary.

Kanye - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with ex Kim - has made a number of disparaging remarks about Pete on the social media platform.