SNL star Chris Redd is 'sitting on jokes' about Pete Davidson and Kanye West but doesn't want to 'stir the pot'

Chris Redd is "sitting on jokes'" about Pete Davidson and Kanye West but doesn't want to '"stir the pot."

The 36-year-old comedian - who stars alongside Kim Kardashian's boyfriend on 'Saturday Night Live' and has previously impersonated Kanye on the variety show - claimed that he is tempted to make jokes about his co-star's ongoing feud with Kim's ex-husband Kanye and hopes the pair "figure it out soon" because he is "tired" of not having anything to do with material he has written.

He said: "It’s just better not to like put your friend in a weird situation by antagonizing a situation more than you need to. But I’m really tired of sitting on these jokes though. So I hope they figure that out soon. Cause I ain’t got nothing to do with none of this."

Chris, however, also noted that while he will always make fun of superstar Kanye - who has since legally changed his name to Ye - because they are from the same hometown of Chicago, he will always holdback on making jokes about the star's mental health.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s 'The Jess Cagle Show': "When it comes to Ye, I’m always of the mind that I’ll make fun. I was raised joking. You clown people. That’s kind of how we come up. We’re from the same place. We know the same people, but at the same time, there is a serious layer to that situation that I just won’t make fun of. I’m very aware of those things. And I never come from that place of making fun of that specifically. His irresponsibility of it is what I make fun of and his ego, but it’s never those things."

Chris' revelations come soon after Kanye West was suspended from Instagram after threatening Pete and issuing a racist attack on comedian Trevor Noah.

The ‘Stronger’ rapper was banned from using the photo-sharing platform for 24 hours.

A Meta spokesperson told TMZ that the 44-year-old star will not be allowed to post, comment, or send direct messages - and more - on the app

They explained that they will take further action if it becomes necessary.

Kanye - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with ex Kim - has made a number of disparaging remarks about Pete on the social media platform.

