Johnny Knoxville would love to wrestle Audrey Hepburn.

The 51-year-old star - who is known for co-creating and starring in the MTV reality stunt show and film franchise 'Jackass' - revealed that he would like to grapple in the ring the late 'My Fair Lady' actress because she so "petite" and "beautiful".

Johnny has been competing in WWE this year, entering the Royal Rumble battle royale back in January and he will be fighting Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at the upcoming 'WrestleMania' extravaganza.

Asked which celebrity - living or dead - he would most like to wrestle, he said: "Audrey Hepburn. She's so petite and beautiful and talented. To take her to Suplex City would steal my beating heart."

Johnny - who has son Rocko, 12 and daughter Arlo, 10 with his film director wife Naomi Nelson as well as Madison with ex-wife Melanie - was thought to have had an "emotional affair" with pop star Jessica Simpson while she was married to 98 Degrees star Nick Lachey, after the 'I Wanna Love You Forever' singer made the revelations in her tell-all memoir 'Open Book'.

In response, Johnny told InTouch magazine: "I didn't read it and I don't really have a comment on it. [Instead of a tell-all], I might write a tell-a-little!"

The 'Dukes of Hazzard' actor has previously starred in six 'Jackass' spin-offs - the latest of which was released in February 2022 - and also teased fans that there could be more on the way.

He said: "We could [do another movie], for sure. We never have a five year plan. We don't even have a five minute plan!"