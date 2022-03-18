Amanda Seyfried believes disgraced biotechnology entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes was an "amazing actor".

The 36-year-old actress plays Theranos founder Holmes - who was convicted of criminal fraud in January 2022 for lying about her company's blood testing technology - in Hulu miniseries 'The Dropout', but rather than be disgusted by Holmes' actions Seyfried thinks that "we are all capable of such crazy things".

She said: "[Elizabeth] believed in herself. If you want something badly enough and you work so hard to make it true, physically and emotionally, then I think we're all capable of such crazy of such cray things. Our brains are miraculous and we can forget things, we can bury things and we create things. And she was incredible at creating the story of Theranos."

The 'Mamma Mia!' actress went on to explain that Elizabeth - who found guilty of misleading investors by knowingly lying about the capabilities of her company's testing - would always find a way to convince medical professionals of her lies by "deflecting" her way out of it.

She said: "People in healthcare and science and medicine, I'm sure that they questioned it - but she'd double down and deflect would always kind of deflect something she didn't really know with something she did know. She was an incredible actor."

The court case of U.S. v. Holmes, et al was ongoing while Amanda was shooting the role of Elizabeth - who is currently on bail and is set to be sentenced in September 2022 - and described that the concurrent timing of the two events as "bananas".

In an interview with the new US issue of OK! magazine, she said: "The timing was just bananas in so many ways because new information was always coming through to us, and we were always wondering if we were on the right track. Sometimes, you're on set and you forget that the things you're saying we actually said by real people. There was just a lot of real-life happening."