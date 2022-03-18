Channing Tatum says that Magic Mike's Last Dance is like a 'role-reversed' Pretty Woman

Channing Tatum has said that 'Magic Mike' is like a "role-reversed" version of 'Pretty Woman".

The 41-year-old actor is gearing up to shoot 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' - in which he stars as the titular stripper - and has spilled the latest film was inspired by the classic rom-com which stars Julia Roberts as a hooker who falls in love with a wealthy businessman.

He said: "I leave for London tomorrow [ for filming] and it’s going to be pretty bonkers. We’re kind of swinging for the fences - there never needs to be another stripper movie after this one. We’re trying to do a fish-out-of-water story where it’s a reverse-role ‘Pretty Woman’ story that ends up with a lot of dancing in it.”

While the release date and cast for the third and final installment in the series - which since its debut in 2012 has gone on to spawn a stage musical and a reality television series - are yet to be announced Channing previously explained that he is keen to have a well-written female lead in the movie.

He explained: "I want to have an equal, if not even more centralised female character for Mike to really play off of and almost to. I don't want to say, [to have her] take the baton, but really let the movie be about a female's experience and not Mike's experience, because it has been so much about Mike and the guys' experiences. These movies are very, very female-forward. At least that is our intention."

