Mariah Carey accidently texted Shawn Mendes instead of her cousin.

The ‘Emotions’ hitmaker meant to carry on a “silly joke” she and her family member have on on St Patrick’s Day but instead sent it to the 23-year-old singer instead

The 53-year-old singer shared on Twitter on Friday (18.03.22): "My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick's Day,” along with a print screen of her exchange with the ‘In My Blood’ hitmaker.

In the text messages, Mariah wrote “Happy Thanksgiving [leaf emoji],” before she sussed her error, adding "Wrong Shawn. Sorry. Also, I do realize it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha."

Shawn Mendes replied: “hahahaha that's okay I figured it was an inside joke [two red heart emojis]."

This is not the first viral virtual interaction the two have shared as Shawn listed the ‘Touch My Body’ hitmaker in his gratitude list.

On a shirtless selfie with his gaze towards the sky, he wrote: "Grateful [blue heart emoji] the sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!"

The following day, the Grammy winner copied his pose and expression and caption style, writing: "Grateful [pink sparkle heart emoji] The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!"

Last month, Mariah - who shares 10-year-old fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex Nick Cannon - is currently facing a potential defamation suit from her brother Morgan after she published her memoir ‘The Meaning Of Mariah Carey’ last year, alleging that he was a “sometimes drug dealer” had caused him “extreme mental anguish” and “serious damage to his reputation”.

