Katie Maloney says she is “doing the right thing” to split from her husband Tom Schwartz.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star - who married her co-star on the Bravo reality series in 2019 - “never thought” she would be revealing that she and the 39-year-old reality television personality’s marriage was over,

On her podcast ‘You’re Going to Love Me’, which was released on Friday (18.03.22), the 35-year-old actress told listeners: “I am sure all of you have heard that Tom and I have announced via Instagram that we are ending our marriage. As I said, it is something that I never thought I would have to announce but here we are.”

Katie added that the move “may or may not come as a shock” to some people, before calling their split after 12 years together “a tender topic”

She said: “Now that it is out there and I can share a little bit more, I will probably be sharing more as time goes on. It is still a tender topic.”

Earlier this week, both Tom and Katie shared the sad news on their respective Instagram accounts.

Underneath a gallery of photos of the two of them, Tom wrote: “Well this sucks. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

He added that his “heart aches,” before asking “How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f–king canned Instagram caption. I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word bc it’s too painful. We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship. I’m talking heaven on earth level joy. She taught me so much about love being a better partner.”