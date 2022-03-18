Mary J Blige loves the “freedom” of not having kids.

The ‘What’s the 411’? hitmaker believes motherhood isn’t “gonna happen” and instead prefers to be an aunt as they don’t need to worry about childcare.

The 51-year-old singer told E! News’ Daily Pop:

"I like my freedom to go and move and do what I want to do. I don't want to have to tend to someone all the time," she continues. "I don't think it's gonna happen."

Mary - who was step-mother to ex Kendu Isaac’s children -also said: "I have nieces and nephews forever and I'm always watching how people are scrambling for babysitters. I don't want to go through that.

Last month, the Grammy winner thought it was a “huge” deal to be the only female performer at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, along hip-hop greats such as 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Snoop Dogg.

Mary said: “I love it” after she sang her hits ‘Family Affair’ and ‘No More Drama’.

She went on: "I love the fact that I'm respected by my male peers like that, I've always been. I've never had a problem with any of my male peers," Blige continued.

"To actually have Dr. Dre reach out and ask was just huge, because Dr. Dre is one of the most important people in hip-hop, and as a producer, as a writer, as a rapper. He's just the one, you know?"

The pair are now currently working on Mary’s 15th studio album.

Last month, she said: “It's something I always wanted to do, and he said he always wanted to do this.”

“We found ourselves discovering music after the Super Bowl together, and what we want to do, and we're all over it. It's happening.”