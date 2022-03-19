Sarah Michelle Gellar wants Zendaya to play ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ in any potential reboot.

The 44-year-old actress - who played the wooden skating wielding teenager in the Joss Whedon series between 1997 to 2003, which was adapted from a 1992 starring Kristy Swanson in the title role - would recommend that the ‘Euphoria’ star take up the mantle if the show was ever to be re-done.

Sarah Michelle told Evan Ross Katz - who wrote the book ‘Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts’ - in a piece for Insider: “I vote Zendaya.”

About potentially getting the 25-year-old Emmy winner to reprise the role, she added: “That would be amazing.”

After the show marked its 25th anniversary, there are currently no plans to resurrect it, despite an attempt in 2018 from showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen to bring a reboot starring a Black actress playing the title role.

Last week, the ‘Scooby-Doo’ star - who has 12-year-old daughter Charlotte and nine-year-son Rocky with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr, 46 - paid tribute to her “version of Buffy Anne Summers” and the “fans” who “believed in us” in a post shared on Instagram and

Sarah Michelle wrote: “25 years ago today I had the honor to introduce the world to my version of Buffy Anne Summers. It was an uphill battle. A mid season replacement, on a new network based on a movie, that was by no means a giant success. But then there was you. The fans. You believed in us. You made this happen. You are the reason 25 years later we are still celebrating. So today we celebrate you as well.”