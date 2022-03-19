Pete Davidson is “no longer” heading up to outer space.

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star has had to bow out of the upcoming Blue Origin journey - which would be the 20th mission of the private space enterprise owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 58 - due to scheduling conflicts.

On Twitter, the space exploration programme wrote: “Blue Origin’s 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.”

It is clear why Pete - who has been romantically linked to Kim Kardashian since October after she hosted the weekly NBC sketch comedy - can no longer take part.

Earlier this week, The 41-year-old reality television personality revealed something Pete had been up to recently; getting markings on his body to honour ‘The Kardashians’ star, such getting “branded” with her name.

Kim said: "I just think he was like, 'I want something that's there that I can't get rid of, cause he's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats. So he's like, 'I don't want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it, like, there as, like, a scar.'"

She added that the 28-year-old comic got 'My girl is a lawyer.' inked on his clavicle, labelling it “really cute”.

The news about the tattoos comes the same week that Kanye West - Kim’s ex with who she shares North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after the 44-year-old rapper was found to have violated the harassment guidelines after threatening Pete and calling ‘The Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah racially motivated insults.