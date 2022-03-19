Queen Elizabeth II surprised her former Lady-in-Waiting with a note after Prince Philip died.

The 95-year-old monarch sent Lady Pamela Wicks - a cousin of her late husband - a thank you note for a “Christmas present” as revealed Her Majesty is doing “fine” despite having less than usual at Balmoral for Christmas due to the spread of COVID-19.

The 92-year-old aristocrat told PEOPLE Royals: “She’s doing fine.”

"She wrote and thanked me for her Christmas present. She remarked on her enormous extended family but said because of coronavirus, of course, they were a much-reduced but still large family party for Christmas."

Lady Pamela - while in conversation with her 54-year-old daughter India Hicks, who was a bridesmaid at Princess Diana’s wedding to Prince Charles in 1981 - recalled her shock when The Queen ascended the throne in 1952 while they were conducting royal business in Kenya.

She said: "I remember going and hugging her. And then thinking, 'Oh my goodness, She's Queen' — and going into a deep curtsy."

Pamela also gave insight into how the Queen “was cool as a cucumber” at her wedding to Prince Philip - who passed away in April, aged 97 - in 1947 despite the entire world having her eyes on the couple.

She said: "I rather remember [Elizabeth] was cool as a cucumber as always at her wedding—just there, and the whole world going mad around her.”

While reflecting on the Queen’s legacy - who marks 70 years on throne this year with her Platinum Jubilee celebrations - Pamela believes Her Majesty will be known for her dedication to "duty, steadfastness and interest in people. Kate and William have got it too," referring to The Queen's 39-year-old grandson The Duke of Cambridge and his wife, The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, who are second in line for the throne.