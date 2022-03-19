Queen Elizabeth II surprised her former Lady-in-Waiting with a note after Prince Philip died

© BANG Media International

Tags

Queen Elizabeth II surprised her former Lady-in-Waiting with a note after Prince Philip died.

The 95-year-old monarch sent Lady Pamela Wicks - a cousin of her late husband - a thank you note for a “Christmas present” as revealed Her Majesty is doing “fine” despite having less than usual at Balmoral for Christmas due to the spread of COVID-19.

The 92-year-old aristocrat told PEOPLE Royals: “She’s doing fine.”

"She wrote and thanked me for her Christmas present. She remarked on her enormous extended family but said because of coronavirus, of course, they were a much-reduced but still large family party for Christmas."

Lady Pamela - while in conversation with her 54-year-old daughter India Hicks, who was a bridesmaid at Princess Diana’s wedding to Prince Charles in 1981 - recalled her shock when The Queen ascended the throne in 1952 while they were conducting royal business in Kenya.

She said: "I remember going and hugging her. And then thinking, 'Oh my goodness, She's Queen' — and going into a deep curtsy."

Pamela also gave insight into how the Queen “was cool as a cucumber” at her wedding to Prince Philip - who passed away in April, aged 97 - in 1947 despite the entire world having her eyes on the couple.

She said: "I rather remember [Elizabeth] was cool as a cucumber as always at her wedding—just there, and the whole world going mad around her.”

While reflecting on the Queen’s legacy - who marks 70 years on throne this year with her Platinum Jubilee celebrations - Pamela believes Her Majesty will be known for her dedication to "duty, steadfastness and interest in people. Kate and William have got it too," referring to The Queen's 39-year-old grandson The Duke of Cambridge and his wife, The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, who are second in line for the throne.

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend