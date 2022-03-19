The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in talks to "present the Best Picture Oscar" at next week's Academy Awards.

Prince Harry and former actress Duchess Meghan have reportedly been approached about taking part in the ceremony for the upcoming 94th annual Academy Awards, which will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

However, insiders have claimed Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, are unlikely to accept the offer after the recent controversy which occurred when Harry revealed he will not be flying back to the UK from California to attend his grandfather Prince Philip's memorial service at the end of March.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Fabulous magazine: "Harry and Meghan were first approached two years ago for the ceremony but politely declined.

"Obviously they’d be a huge coup this year, and could use their appearance to make an impassioned speech of their choosing, most likely Ukraine.

"Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan have lined up some amazing A-list names to take to the stage and Harry and Meghan would be the icing on the cake.

"It’s still up in the air, but in all likelihood — especially in the wake of recent publicity — Harry won’t attend.

"It would be seen as a final kick in the teeth for the royal family if he did — he’s too nervous to fly to London without police protection, but happy to stand up in front of a huge live audience at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Not great optics."