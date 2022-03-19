Pattie Boyd found it “draining” to write her autobiography.

The 77-year-old model and photographer wrote ‘Wonderful Today’ about her marriages with the late Beatles star George Harrison and 76-year-old musician Eric Clapton but admitted that while putting pen to paper was not an easy process she is ultimately "glad" that she did.

Speaking on the ‘Tea with Twiggy!’ podcast, she said: “I found it quite draining. Venturing back to areas of your life that are not very comfortable was difficult to talk about as well. I know people say it’s cathartic, but I hate that word because I don’t quite know what it means.

“But it’s good. It’s quite good, because you are made to go back and reassess and see how you feel about it now, which of course can be quite different. It was a good thing to do, I’m glad I did it.

Pattie then went on to discuss how she promoted the book - which was was published in 2007 and toped the New York Times bestsellers list - and was "amazed" how publicity is done in the United States.

She revealed: “I was amazed at how they do the promotion in America. Very early in the morning, the next morning at about eight o’clock, I went to the studio. There was a camera at one end, and a woman sitting there, and she said, ‘okay, you’re going to be talking to eight different stations.’

“So I had to sit there and say ‘good morning, good morning, good morning,’ to one station after another. Then the anchorperson would ask me a few questions and I’d go to the next one. And it went all over America that way.”

Pattie went on to reveal that she is now working on a new book which is to be a compilation of her photography work embellished with "lots of little anecdotes."

She said: “I’m working now on a new book, which is just going to be photographs. Photographs of me and by me, and I’m just writing lots of little anecdotes. Some to go with photos and some because I’ve just remembered something hilarious or something dramatic.”