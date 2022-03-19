Max George and Stacey Giggs have reportedly split up.

The 33-year-old Wanted singer started dating footballer Ryan Giggs' ex-wife in 2018 but the pair have recently called time on their romance.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column that friends are shocked as Max once insisted that a split from Stacey, 38 - who has kids Libby 19, and Zach, 15, with Ryan, 48 - was "unthinkable".

The insider explained: "Pals have been stunned by this bombshell as the idea of separating was once unthinkable for Max.

“He maintained he had found ‘The One’ and that she was the person who’d convinced him he wanted to have kids. He was even happy to fulfil the step- father role to her two children.

“At the start of their relationship, he always said it was the strongest bond he’d ever had with a woman and he didn’t feel the age gap was an issue.

“But there’s no getting away from the fact that they’re at different stages of life and Max was discovering the limelight again after doing the 'Strictly Come Dancing' tour then performing with The Wanted again.”

And, Max has now wiped all images of Stacey from his social media accounts.

Gushing previously about Stacey, Max said: "I just think we’re a good match.

"The age thing we don’t really think about it and it’s never been part of a discussion.

"We would love to add to the family at some point, that would be amazing.

"Obviously there are no guarantees but I’m sure we both feel the same way. I think Stacey’s The One."