Microsoft has made performance improvements for Xbox Cloud Gaming on iPhone and iPad.

In a new Xbox Wire blog post, Nicole Hilbert, Product Manager at Xbox explains the update brings “a smoother and more responsive gameplay experience” to iOS devices.

Hilbert wrote: “At Xbox Cloud Gaming, we listen to and value player feedback. You asked for a better iOS experience, and as a result, we have brought major performance improvements to all supported iPhone and iPad devices.

“With these updates, you should have a smoother and more responsive gameplay experience.”

Hilbert also invited fans using Xbox Cloud Gaming on iOS devices to try the improvements and share feedback so that they may continue to “make your gaming experience the best it can be!”

In an email to Engadget, Microsoft further expanded on the details of the update, sharing that it has “optimized video output and network data transmission on iOS devices” and also found a way to “reduce overall input lag”.