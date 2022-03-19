LaKeith Stanfield would "rather not have attention" for his Atlanta role

The 30-year-old actor plays the role of the eccentric Darius in the comedy drama series and while he "loves the enthusiasm" that the fans have for him, he would rather have the praise redirected towards the show itself.

He told GQ Hype: “It’s nice to know that a lot of people think that Darius is their favourite character — I love the enthusiasm. I'd rather not even have that kind of attention. I’d rather just be strictly on the show.”

LaKeith believes that the show - which was created by Donald Glover getting promised season 3 will be the best one yet.

The ‘Get Out’ star revealed: “You all got a lot of s*** coming in your direction. Now it’s the blackest, the most surreal, the most hilarious. I say this s*** with no fear, because I already know what it's going to be: the most unexpected thing you have ever seen.

"But the truth is, it’s becoming hard to make s*** up, because the actual reality is crazier than the s*** you could come up with. But, luckily, we have a team of dedicated writers who are intent on creating things that are interesting and funny and particularly black.”

LaKeith also revealed that most of his character’s lines are entirely ad-libbed.

He said: “For Darius, a lot of it is just letting me riff. They set up a circumstance, say ‘Go,’ and then I just start doing s***. I use the script as more of a guidance thing than literally saying every word.

“Because of the way that the character’s designed, I can do anything. I can come into the scene floating. I can come into the scene bowing. I can walk, run, or jump into the scene, or just lay down on my side. Whatever I want to do, it fits with what Darius would do, because he would do anything.”