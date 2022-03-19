Jason Oppenheim is increasing security after an armed robbery in the parking lot of his real estate office in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old 'Selling Sunset' star revealed he is worried about increasing gun crime in Hollywood and he has vowed to beef up the security around his office, to protect his staff.

Jason told PEOPLE: "I'm concerned about all of our safety. The brazen armed robberies and overall crime in this city has become a serious concern for everyone.

"In just the last couple of weeks we have dealt with an attempted armed robbery of Christine [Quinn] at her house, and now an armed robbery in our parking lot.

"Several of us, including my brother and I, are feeling it necessary to arm ourselves, as well as increase security at the office. I've lived in LA for most of my life, and never seen it like this. Something needs to be done so Angelenos can feel safe again."

Jason and his staff were not harmed in the robbery but he revealed he witnessed the assailant getting away.

He told TMZ: "Some guy came out of the restaurant with his watch on and some guy ran up to him with a gun, made him give him the watch. We were walking around the corner when it happened, I think he just drove around the corner."

Meanwhile, broker Christine - who works for Jason and his brother Brett - recently spoke of her horror after two armed men attempted to break into her home.

She said: "This was the most horrifying moment of my life when we're laying in bed and there is two armed men that we're watching on camera literally four feet from me, and my baby's sleeping... very close to us, to the right of us.

"I want people to know to take this very seriously. This stuff does happen in LA, it's happening all the time. I don't know what would've happened if they would've been able to get through that glass. Because they would've reached our bedroom, and they would've probably shot us."