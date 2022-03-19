Lee Ryan has gushed about his new wife Verity Parish, following their surprise wedding.

The 38-year-old Blue singer tied the knot with Verity in Gibraltar last week, in a small ceremony attended by friends, family and their nine-month-old daughter and Lee insisted that Verity has made him more "calm and grounded".

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I met someone finally who loves and supports me in everything I do.

"Verity is a beautiful, strong and loving woman who I treasure. And I’m a lucky man to have such a wonderful mother for my child, and now wife, in her.

“I’ve never been more calm and grounded and I have Verity to thank for that. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life because of the wonderful family life I now have."

Lee and Verity - who appeared on 'The X Factor' in 2009 - wed at the same Gibraltar registry office that John Lennon and Yoko Ono tied the knot in 53 years ago this week.

And, although the wedding was small, they are planning to throw a huge bash in the UK to celebrate with all of their family, friends and Lee's Blue bandmates Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Antony Costa.

A source said: "The link to John and Yoko’s wedding was a cool, fun thing to do, because Lee is a massive fan of John’s work.

"It was an intimate ceremony but they are hoping to throw a spectacular party with all of their friends soon, including his bandmates Duncan, Simon and Antony, of course.”