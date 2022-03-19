The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a number of donations to charities working on the frontline to provide aid to Ukrainians.

The royal couple's Archewell Foundation has provided monetary support to several organisations, including the HALO Trust and Are We Europe, the latter of which is working to ensure that only "accurate" information on the conflict is provided by the media to Ukrainians and the rest of the world.

A statement from Archewell read: “From longstanding partners like the HALO Trust to organisations we’ve been newly connected to, like HIAS, Archewell Foundation has made donations to a number of groups working on the ground to provide aid to Ukrainians.

“This includes a donation to Are We Europe, which is supporting a coalition of Ukrainian media, including the Kyiv Independent, as they provide accurate, critical information to Ukrainians and the world.

“We are also sharing a few first-hand experiences from our partners that are assisting with the global and local humanitarian response to the crisis.

As shared when this conflict first began, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell, stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”

Harry and Meghan also paid a touching tribute to athlete Serhii Karaivan - who took part in Harry's Invictus Games and tragically died while fighting for his country - and hailed the bravery of veterans "past and present" defending their countries.

They said: “Finally, our hearts are heavy as we acknowledge the recent loss of a member of our veteran community in Ukraine, who was defending his country from attack.

“We also pay tribute to the brave men and women from our Invictus Games from our global veteran community, past and present, who have long protected their countries and families with unparalleled strength and determination. We are continuing to work and speak with the Invictus Games Foundation daily to help however we can.”

And speaking to HALO's Olesia and Maryna, who are working on the ground supplying aid in the war-torn country, Harry said: “You guys are saving lives every single day. I know you’re part of HALO and that’s exactly what you signed up to do. And I know you’re going to continue doing the work that is so desperately needed for HALO, for your families, and for your country. How can we help? How can people help? What is the best way for people to help? Because there are so many people watching on feeling completely helpless.”

Maryna said: “Life has turned upside down for the last two weeks.

“Sometimes it seems to me that it’s just a nightmare and I’m going to wake up soon."

Olesia added: “Spreading the safety messages will help. The more people see them, the more people stay safe. You can donate to our organisation as well. That’s also absolutely possible.”