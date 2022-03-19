Norman Reedus is "getting better" after suffering concussion on the set of 'The Walking Dead'.

The 53-year-old actor - who plays Daryl Dixon on the long-running zombie apocalypse show - has thanked well-wishers for their messages of support after it was revealed he was left injured while filming scenes for the 11th and final season of the much-loved AMC programme.

As well as a delay to filming, the 'Sky' star was also forced to miss a fan convention in Atlanta, Georgia.

Updating fans alongside a snap of a black cat, he wrote on Instagram: "Thank u for the nice thoughts it’s been a week. or two. I was in an accident. but getting better getting cleared and gonna be back at work Tuesday they tell me.

"And sorry bout Atlanta event I was looking forward to it. Most of all thank you for the eye in the dark messages I really loved that little cat (sic)."

Norman's spokesman, Jeffrey Chassen, had confirmed earlier this week: "Norman suffered a concussion on set. He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern."

The Hollywood star previously injured his arm on set while filming in a barn for the fifth season in 2015.

In 2017, stuntman John Bernecker tragically died after falling on set.

While the upcoming series will mark the end of the main series, the story will continue with the upcoming spin-off series.

Norman and Melissa McBride (Carol Peletier) will reprise their roles for one series headed up by showrunner Angela Kang, which is due to debut in 2023.

Then there's a spin-off based on Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) called 'Isle of the Dead'.

And, not forgetting, a movie series focused on Andrew Lincoln's alter ego Rick Grimes.