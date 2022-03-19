Britney Spears has returned to Instagram.

The 40-year-old pop icon - who is close to 40 million followers - suddenly deactivated her account on March 16, without warning, with a source claiming that it was her own doing.

The insider told Us Weekly: "Britney chose to disable her own Instagram."

Now, the 'Oops!... I Did It Again' hitmaker is back to posting videos of her posturing to music on the social media app but seemingly suggested she will be doing "way less" moving on the account and more "sitting pretty", before telling those who don't like it to hit the unfollow button.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: “As much FOOT WORK as I’ve had to do performing, I’m learning the art of doing !!!!

“Way less goes a long way … side to side …. YES … sitting pretty is my philosophy !!!! Might be doing this for a VERY VERY LONG TIME … so if you don’t like it don’t f****** follow me and don’t forget KISS IT (sic)"

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who was freed from a conservatorship governed by her family and regained control of her fortune and assets back in November 2021 - seemed to be enjoying her new found freedom by posting a slew of racy pictures on the photo-sharing site, but her last post before she took a break was about how she wants to be "feared, not loved."

She wrote: "People do love you!" Huh? Huh? I don't want to be loved. I want to be feared! Being loved and being nice got me taken advantage of so take [your] pity and go f*** yourselves!" (sic)

The 'Lucky' singer - who has been engaged to fitness trainer Sam Asghari since September 2021 - also used her post on the app to discuss her gruelling four-year 'Piece of Me' residency in Las Vegas as she returned to the city for the first time as a tourist.

She wrote: "The only thing I've known when I used to go to Vegas was a hour long meet and greets with 40 people every night getting the worst pics of me and then a two hour show! Let's just say this time visiting it gave me a whole new perspective on what it means to live! Being able to go to the spa was a highlight as well and you know what? Don't ever pity me like my masseuse does. (sic)"