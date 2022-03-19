Amanda Bynes is reportedly set to move in with her fiance Paul Michael.

The 35-year-old former child star - who is currently seeking to end the conservatorship she has been under for nearly nine years - had been staying at sober living houses, but now, her attorney, David A. Esquibias, has told TMZ Amanda and her soon-to-be-husband have found a rental property in Los Angeles.

The pair finding a place to live together comes after it was recently declared that the actress is no longer suffering from "thought disorders" and has tested negative for illicit substances.

In legal documents obtained by The Blast, the 'She's the Man' star included a "capacity declaration" which was signed by her psychiatrist, who noted her transformation since she was hospitalised under a 5150 psychiatric hold in 2014.

The documents read: "Ms. Bynes has no apparent impairment in alertness and attention, information and processing, or ability to modulate mood and affect, and suffers no thought disorders.

"Ms. Bynes’ psychiatrist further opines that Ms. Bynes has the capacity to give informed consent to any form of medical treatment.”

Also included in the documents were her report cards for the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM), which proved she is an outstanding student.

The filing added: "Ms. Bynes is a student at Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles, California. Ms. Bynes’ FIDM transcript indicates she consistently earns above-average grades."

The ex-Nickelodeon star "has been living in a structured community for women since 2020", having initially lived in a "transitional house" where she learned "daily life skills", as well as focused on her "therapeutic needs" and "worked towards developing a sustainable routine".

Last year, she moved into apartment-style living and has since been held accountable for "ongoing random toxicology screenings, weekly apartment checks, and a weekly case management session with her case manager".

She has also underdone consistent tests for illicit substances with the results coming back negative.

The filing concluded: "Ms. Bynes contends her condition has improved, and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

It's also noted Amanda's mother Lynn "does not object to the termination of this conservatorship", and a hearing has already been set for March 23.