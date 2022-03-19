Kanye West's new lover, Chaney Jones, claims they don't discuss Kim Kardashian.

The 'Bounds 2' rapper has been hanging out with the Kim-lookalike following his split from 'Uncut Gems' star Julia Fox, 32, after a whirlwind six-week fling.

And the 24-year-old model - who refused to comment on Kanye's outbursts on social media, which led to him being banned from Instagram for 24 hours - told TMZ they never bring up his ex-wife, while she dismissed comparisons made between herself and the 41-year-old SKIMS founder.

Asked if she sees the similarities between them, she replied: "No, not really."

She had this response when asked if her name is ever brought up in conversation: "No, we don't speak about her."

It's claimed that Kanye, 44, and Chaney are simply getting to know each other and are not in a "serious relationship".

A source recently claimed: "Kanye and Chaney are seeing each other and having fun. It's by no means a serious relationship. She's having fun hanging out with him and enjoying all the cool things they're doing together."

Social media influencer Chaney had recently posted a picture onto Instagram which appeared to show Kanye with his arms around her.

Kim has moved on with 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson, 28, and Kanye was slapped with a ban from posting on Instagram after he made a racial slur towards comedian Trevor Noah, 38, and launched a series of verbal attacks on Pete on the app.