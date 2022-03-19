Leona Lewis is 'pregnant' with her first child

Leona Lewis is reportedly expecting her first child.

The 36-year-old singer - who shot to fame after she won 'The X Factor' in 2006 - and her husband Dennis Jauch are said to be planning to share their happy news imminently, with an insider claiming the 'Bleeding Love' hitmaker is more than 12 weeks pregnant.

A source told The Sun's Biz on Sunday column: “Leona and Dennis are absolutely over the moon.

“They have passed the 12-week milestone and told their family and friends at the beginning of the year.

“They can’t wait to welcome their new arrival and to become a family of three.”

Leona and German-born choreographer and creative director Dennis – who she wed in July 2019 after a decade together – have been keen to start a family for a while and had even considered adoption.

Speaking in 2020, Leona said: “I do want children, but Dennis and I have also talked about adopting.

"My mum grew up in a children’s home. No one adopted her as a child, and I would very much like to adopt.

“But I’m still figuring things out. If it was up to my husband, we would have had kids yesterday.”

Leona previously hailed her wedding - a vegan Buddhist celebration held at Sting's Tuscany estate - as the "most beautiful day".

She said: "It was just the most beautiful day, full of love. It was so special to be able to bring together everyone we love. There were a lot of tears.

"The room already had so much good energy and having all the love in there was really powerful."

