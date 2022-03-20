Lin-Manuel Miranda is "mind blown" by the success of the soundtrack to 'Encanto.'

The 42-year-old composer - who is known for having created the smash hit Broadway musical ‘Hamilton' - composed the Oscar-nominated soundtrack to the 2021 Disney movie and revealed how he fought against those who wanted to cut certain characters.

He told Collider: “The fact that every song on the soundtrack is on the charts right now is mind-blowing to me. There were so many times when they were like, ‘You're going to have to cut some characters. That’s a lot of characters for a Disney movie.’ That happens so much. You cut away anyone who isn’t the main character, and their obstacles and their goals.

“At the outset, we said, ‘We want to tell an intergenerational Latino family story, and as much complexity as we can get into 90 minutes as we can.’ And the dynamics are the story. That is what the story is, is them seeing each other more fully. As a result of that, there’s so many inroads for folks.”

The ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ director revealed that due to the size of the family in ‘Encanto,’ he thinks there is definitely potential for further exploration of their stories.

Lin said: “I do think there’s an appetite to further explore the Madrigal family, given how many characters there are, and how many gifts there are. And also where we leave the story. Now there is sort of this more fully realized version of themselves. Which way can we go?

“I think it’s a question of when and not if, and what form that will take. Is that another movie? Is that a series? Is that a stage adaptation where we have a little more time, because stage shows are generally an hour longer than movies? And we haven’t had conversations as to what form that will take, but I mean, yeah, I’d be down to continue to explore that.”