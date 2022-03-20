Peyton Meyer has become a father for the first time.

The 'He's All That' star and his wife Taela announced on Instagram that they have welcomed son Ziggy into the world and the 23-year-old actor couldn;t be happier with the "change in [his] life".

Sharing a photo of himself with his wife and son, Peyton wrote: "2 years ago I sat on my kitchen table and begged for something to keep me moving forward. I asked whoever might be listening for a change in my life. I wanted what was next for me, I wanted my next adventure- my next challenge. I'm thankful for whoever heard me.

"You gifted me this. No matter how dark the world might get I will always know that the light is right around the corner. My beautiful boy Ziggy. [prayer and heart emojis]"

Taela, who also has son River from a previous relationship, shared the same photo on her account.

The singer - whose real name is Taylor Mae LaCour - captioned her post: "i can't even put this love into words. i am so grateful. Ziggy Bo (sic)"

Peyton announced in October that he and Taela had married and were expecting a baby.

Sharing a slideshow of images from their wedding and a sonogram picture, Peyton wrote on Instagram: “Alright I have to get sappy with you for a minute.

"I had 100 million reasons to never get married. I always hated the concept of marriage. But all I needed was one reason to conquer all those reasons… And that one was you.

“I’m so grateful for our little family, it has changed my life forever. You changed me forever. I love you. (To all the dads out there please send ya boy some tips [cry laughing emoji) (sic)"