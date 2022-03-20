Lana Condor is "going with the flow" when it comes to planning her wedding.

The 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' star is engaged to her long-time partner, Anthony De La Torre, and has admitted she has not been detail-orientated and is taking a relaxed approach to the pair's upcoming nuptials.

She said: "Growing up, I knew I always wanted to get married and have a beautiful wedding but I wasn't like Pinterest-ing or figuring out every detail.

"Anthony and I are both pretty go with the flow. So as we plan, we're just going with what we feel in the moment."

However, one thing she knows for sure, is that she wants her guests to enjoy the best food.

She shared: "My goal is to have the best food ever ⁠— a selection of all my [favourites]."

The 24-year-old actress admitted she gets emotional thinking about her father walking her down the aisle.

She added to PEOPLE: "I'm most looking forward to seeing [De La Torre] as I walk down the aisle.

"I'm [also] really looking forward to my dad walking me down the aisle. I'm already crying about that."

Lana announced her engagement in January.

The 'Moonshot' star took to social media to share that Anthony popped the question after six years of dating.

She wrote on Instagram: "Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. (sic)"

Lana also hailed her future husband as the "greatest man in the world".

The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star said on the photo-sharing platform: "Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy Timmy said it's about time mommy daddy got engaged!!! (sic)"

Lana also shared some details about her engagement ring.

The actress - who was born in Vietnam, before she was adopted by American parents - shared: "Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I've ever seen! The fact he knew how important it was to me that he'd collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over. (sic)"